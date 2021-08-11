Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) Shares Down 5.5%

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) dropped 5.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.56 and last traded at $11.65. Approximately 64,616 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,213,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.33.

ZY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC cut Zymergen from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zymergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Zymergen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen cut Zymergen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Zymergen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Zymergen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.20.

Get Zymergen alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.02.

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($6.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($4.84). The firm had revenue of $3.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zymergen Inc. will post -4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Zymergen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,906,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zymergen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,939,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Zymergen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,495,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Zymergen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,835,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Zymergen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $841,000.

Zymergen Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZY)

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Zymergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.