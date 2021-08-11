Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Trading Down 5%

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)’s stock price traded down 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $137.07 and last traded at $137.49. 101,782 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,573,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $144.70.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DRI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.96.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.54.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.23. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.24) EPS. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.09%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 30,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $4,617,734.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,822,024.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Todd Burrowes sold 22,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total value of $3,325,100.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,012 shares of company stock worth $19,162,977. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $406,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 43,477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

