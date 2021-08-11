Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd cut its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,267 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 1.6% during the first quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the software company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 4.2% in the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the software company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Splunk by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,888 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Splunk by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the software company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 718 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $89,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 7,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total transaction of $927,281.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,318 shares of company stock worth $1,277,372 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $141.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 1.23. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.28 and a 12 month high of $225.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.75.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). Splunk had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 49.90%. The business had revenue of $502.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SPLK shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Splunk from $206.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Splunk from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Splunk from $220.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.39.

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

