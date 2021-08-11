Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Trading Down 5.2%

Shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) traded down 5.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.51 and last traded at $8.53. 48,440 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,298,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.71.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.22 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.67.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PVG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 485,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 142,459 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pretium Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $187,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 454,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Pretium Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,644,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Pretium Resources by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 681,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,806,000 after purchasing an additional 36,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

Pretium Resources Company Profile (NYSE:PVG)

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

