Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 24,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 791.9% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 59.9% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $97,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GNR opened at $53.13 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 1-year low of $35.44 and a 1-year high of $57.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.24.

Featured Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.