Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Takes Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 95.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 24.7% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV opened at $97.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.17. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $76.23 and a one year high of $100.48.

