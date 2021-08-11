Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 200 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lessened its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNFP. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 259.7% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,083,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,083,000 after purchasing an additional 782,474 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,333,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 387.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 597,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,959,000 after purchasing an additional 474,735 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,911,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,511,000 after purchasing an additional 398,118 shares during the period. Finally, Tredje AP fonden bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,928,000. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Shares of PNFP stock opened at $94.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.80 and a 1 year high of $96.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.24. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.37.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.24. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $331.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.74%.

A number of research firms have commented on PNFP. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.