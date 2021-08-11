Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Grows Position in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Royce Value Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,161,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,588,000 after acquiring an additional 91,862 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,204,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,816,000 after buying an additional 10,024 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 27.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 734,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,303,000 after buying an additional 159,924 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 18.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 727,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,183,000 after buying an additional 112,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust in the first quarter valued at $12,559,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RVT stock opened at $18.75 on Wednesday. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.07 and a fifty-two week high of $19.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

About Royce Value Trust

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

