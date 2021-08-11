Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Makes New Investment in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 124,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 867.3% during the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 374,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after buying an additional 335,785 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,938,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,853,000 after purchasing an additional 530,830 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 246.6% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 80,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 57,319 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 3.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,815,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,224,000 after purchasing an additional 54,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 50.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 127,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 42,941 shares during the period. 36.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Thomas Eacobacci sold 109,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $1,106,539.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 281,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,817.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BB stock opened at $10.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. BlackBerry Limited has a 12-month low of $4.37 and a 12-month high of $28.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 1.22.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.04 million. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 61.56%. The business’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BB. CIBC lowered shares of BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. TD Securities cut shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 25th. Raymond James set a $9.50 target price on shares of BlackBerry and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. BlackBerry currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

