Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Shares Sold by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd reduced its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,544 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 2,868 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,508,314 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $807,828,000 after purchasing an additional 621,184 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,214,474 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $391,133,000 after purchasing an additional 18,646 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,081,033 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $348,157,000 after purchasing an additional 21,105 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 10.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,855 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $347,587,000 after purchasing an additional 105,956 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 14.8% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 746,260 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $240,340,000 after buying an additional 96,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

PANW opened at $377.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $380.30. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.34 and a fifty-two week high of $406.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.68 and a beta of 1.39.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on PANW. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $565.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $411.59.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,383 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.95, for a total transaction of $2,489,050.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 265,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,630,382.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.55, for a total value of $600,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,883 shares in the company, valued at $21,582,835.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,569 shares of company stock worth $13,721,751 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

