Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Raises Stake in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,687 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,487 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in 2U were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in 2U by 109.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 812 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in 2U during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of 2U by 133.4% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of 2U during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in 2U by 236.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,569 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period.

Shares of TWOU opened at $39.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.62. 2U, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.45 and a 1-year high of $59.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.12 and a beta of 0.97.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. 2U had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $237.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.32 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 2U, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 2U news, COO Mark Chernis sold 6,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total value of $314,850.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 289,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,254,757.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul S. Lalljie sold 50,625 shares of 2U stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $2,121,693.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TWOU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of 2U from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie raised shares of 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of 2U in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on 2U from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.86.

About 2U

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

