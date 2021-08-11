Copeland Capital Management LLC Sells 4,525 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Copeland Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 7.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,148 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,525 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $9,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 429.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $172.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.65 and a 12-month high of $200.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.39, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.60.

Jack Henry & Associates announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, May 17th that permits the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JKHY shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.38.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total value of $389,625.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

