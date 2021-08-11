Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Decreases Stake in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd cut its stake in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) by 45.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,535 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd owned 0.12% of OneSpan worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSPN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in OneSpan by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 223,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneSpan during the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneSpan during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of OneSpan by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after acquiring an additional 101,867 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in OneSpan by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSPN opened at $19.61 on Wednesday. OneSpan Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.85 and a 12-month high of $31.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.54 million, a P/E ratio of -54.47 and a beta of 0.58.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). OneSpan had a negative net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $52.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OSPN. Sidoti upgraded OneSpan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

In other OneSpan news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 12,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $320,211.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 35,081 shares of company stock worth $883,961 in the last three months. 18.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

