Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Bought by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,220 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $7,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,146,353 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,866,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,341 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Intuit by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,586,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,651,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,352,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,662,539,000 after acquiring an additional 241,291 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Intuit by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,223,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,234,822,000 after acquiring an additional 235,112 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Intuit by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,181,517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,218,712,000 after purchasing an additional 16,097 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

INTU stock opened at $530.13 on Wednesday. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $295.37 and a 12-month high of $540.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $497.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $144.86 billion, a PE ratio of 67.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.03.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total transaction of $531,388.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,614.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total value of $70,360,821.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 517,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,330,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,677 shares of company stock valued at $73,737,829 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INTU shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Intuit from $470.00 to $498.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Intuit from $425.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $467.83.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

