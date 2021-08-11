Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Purchases 18,505 Shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its holdings in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,505 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Cara Therapeutics were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. 64.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CARA stock opened at $12.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $650.18 million, a P/E ratio of 56.48 and a beta of 1.05. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.22 and a 1 year high of $29.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.40.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.06). Cara Therapeutics had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 10.88%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Martin Vogelbaum sold 8,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $112,752.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CARA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

