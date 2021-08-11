Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Invests $1.05 Million in SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 56,474 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCWX. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 159.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of SecureWorks in the first quarter valued at about $119,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SecureWorks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SecureWorks in the 1st quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in SecureWorks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $193,000. 10.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SecureWorks alerts:

SCWX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SecureWorks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on SecureWorks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.40.

Shares of SCWX stock opened at $18.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.30. SecureWorks Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $23.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.73 and a beta of 1.14.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $139.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.10 million. SecureWorks had a positive return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SecureWorks

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX).

Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.