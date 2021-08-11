Eidelman Virant Capital Lowers Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Eidelman Virant Capital decreased its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,975 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 686.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,150.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 285.7% during the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total value of $2,897,286.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,875,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 15.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.41.

STZ stock opened at $218.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.21. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.63 and a 12-month high of $244.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $228.11.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.33%.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

