Ellsworth Advisors LLC Buys 4,184 Shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) by 29.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Green Brick Partners by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Green Brick Partners by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Green Brick Partners by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Green Brick Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

Shares of GRBK stock opened at $25.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 3.93. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.83 and a 12-month high of $28.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.31.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.17. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 21.27%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John R. Farris bought 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.73 per share, for a total transaction of $95,466.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 140,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,201,020.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Olsen acquired 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.47 per share, with a total value of $247,059.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GRBK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.60.

Green Brick Partners Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

Featured Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.