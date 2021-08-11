Fragasso Group Inc. Takes Position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:BMAY)

Fragasso Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:BMAY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BMAY. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May by 331.4% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 55,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 42,689 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May during the 1st quarter valued at about $748,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter valued at about $468,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May during the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - May alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BMAY opened at $31.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.18. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May has a 12-month low of $27.54 and a 12-month high of $31.80.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:BMAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.