American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Receives $25.94 Consensus PT from Analysts

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.94.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMWL shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of American Well from $23.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Well from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

In other news, CFO Keith Anderson sold 69,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $755,702.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,054,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,537,739.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Bradford Gay sold 11,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $154,732.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 708,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,420,044.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 213,561 shares of company stock valued at $2,592,365. Company insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Well in the second quarter valued at about $283,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of American Well by 204.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 47,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 31,798 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Well by 80.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 9,594 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Well in the second quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Well in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. 27.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American Well stock opened at $10.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.37. American Well has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $43.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.70.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that American Well will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

