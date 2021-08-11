Eidelman Virant Capital Has $238,000 Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Eidelman Virant Capital cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 9,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Robbins Farley LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHA stock opened at $102.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.47. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.94 and a fifty-two week high of $106.13.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.