Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Buys 10,613 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 36.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,613 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $25,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 557.1% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TDG opened at $621.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $652.12. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $453.76 and a 1 year high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $643.99, for a total transaction of $6,439,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.50, for a total value of $26,580,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,475,081.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,000 shares of company stock worth $61,275,340. Company insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TDG shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Vertical Research raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $604.00 to $667.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $676.86.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

