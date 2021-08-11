Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Decreases Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC cut its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,310 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned 0.08% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $17,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,951,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,327,071,000 after purchasing an additional 148,048 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 40.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,786,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,271,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,670 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 10.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $377,691,000 after purchasing an additional 104,629 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 763.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 748,889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,490,000 after purchasing an additional 662,115 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.6% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 660,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $378.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.64. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.04 and a 1-year high of $383.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $354.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.10). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.76%.

A number of research firms have commented on MLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $424.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $340.92.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.