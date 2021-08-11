Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Shares Acquired by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,667 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FN. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 1,384.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FN opened at $93.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $97.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.32.

Several research firms have issued reports on FN. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Fabrinet from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Fabrinet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners began coverage on Fabrinet in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.56.

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

