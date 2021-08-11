Ellsworth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Outdoors were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOUT. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Outdoors alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:JOUT opened at $122.19 on Wednesday. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a one year low of $78.93 and a one year high of $154.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.91.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.33. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 11.27%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%.

In other Johnson Outdoors news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.41, for a total transaction of $200,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 28.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography; and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

Featured Article: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.