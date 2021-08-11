Fragasso Group Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Fragasso Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VV. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,061,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,766,000 after buying an additional 272,651 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,435,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 612.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 173,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,795,000 after purchasing an additional 148,776 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 780,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,586,000 after purchasing an additional 100,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 472,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,608,000 after purchasing an additional 86,572 shares during the last quarter.

VV stock opened at $207.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.83. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $149.63 and a 12 month high of $207.80.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

