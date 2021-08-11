Brokerages Anticipate UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) to Post $0.10 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for UWM’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 16th.

On average, analysts expect that UWM will report full-year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $1.09. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for UWM.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion.

UWMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on UWM from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered UWM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th. Wedbush lowered UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.25 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on UWM in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.45.

In related news, Director Robert Verdun purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $227,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 136,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UWMC. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in UWM during the 1st quarter worth about $18,572,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UWM during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,607,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UWM during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,114,000. Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of UWM during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,071,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UWM during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,889,000. 23.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UWMC opened at $7.45 on Friday. UWM has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $14.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

UWM Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

