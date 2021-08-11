Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Reduces Holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,968 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 5,038 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $2,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,091,036 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,062,091,000 after purchasing an additional 357,791 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 696,259 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $145,254,000 after purchasing an additional 185,964 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 678,744 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $141,599,000 after purchasing an additional 176,271 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 688,891 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $143,717,000 after purchasing an additional 151,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 313.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,336 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,830,000 after purchasing an additional 137,524 shares during the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F5 Networks stock opened at $208.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $192.36. The firm has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.05. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.79 and a 52-week high of $216.15.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total value of $45,903.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,394,535.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.62, for a total transaction of $349,860.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,090,134.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,383 shares of company stock valued at $3,113,372. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FFIV shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $204.10 price objective (down previously from $229.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised shares of F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America raised shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $206.39 price objective (down previously from $252.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. F5 Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.11.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

