Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 4,850 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,850 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $3,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DISCK. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DISCK. TheStreet downgraded shares of Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCK opened at $27.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.98. The firm has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.34 and a 12-month high of $66.70.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

