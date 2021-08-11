Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 1,439 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 2.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 67,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $5,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VLO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth $501,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Valero Energy by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Valero Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,092,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $288,121,000 after buying an additional 18,290 shares during the period. Finally, E&G Advisors LP increased its position in Valero Energy by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 6,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.20.

NYSE:VLO opened at $66.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.91, a PEG ratio of 66.03 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $84.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is -125.64%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

