Model N (NYSE:MODN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Model N (NYSE:MODN) announced its earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $51.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.86 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 12.60% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share.

NYSE:MODN opened at $35.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.95 and a beta of 0.98. Model N has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $48.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.74.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MODN shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

In other Model N news, SVP Christopher Lyon sold 4,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $161,880.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,426,522.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total transaction of $180,717.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,756 shares of company stock worth $931,806. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

