Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $3.07 EPS

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($3.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($3.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Squarespace updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NYSE SQSP opened at $45.00 on Wednesday. Squarespace has a fifty-two week low of $42.82 and a fifty-two week high of $64.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.04.

In other Squarespace news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $2,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 763,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,046,618. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 94,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $5,659,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 739,461 shares of company stock worth $39,605,391 over the last 90 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SQSP. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Squarespace from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Squarespace in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Squarespace from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America started coverage on Squarespace in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, started coverage on Squarespace in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Squarespace currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.21.

Squarespace Company Profile

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

