Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Buys 131 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PM. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 370,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,891,000 after purchasing an additional 21,183 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 5,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 312,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,701,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays set a $98.59 price target on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.05.

PM stock opened at $99.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.91. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $68.93 and a one year high of $101.52. The company has a market capitalization of $155.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total transaction of $977,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.