Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Has $262,000 Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,372 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 21,740 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Oracle by 4.9% in the first quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 4,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,972 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Oracle by 8.1% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,303,105.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $3,001,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,257,586.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,510,000 shares of company stock worth $118,779,800 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.38.

NYSE ORCL opened at $89.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.24. The stock has a market cap of $250.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $53.66 and a 52 week high of $91.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

