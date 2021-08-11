Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Acquires 1,006 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 151.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Duke Energy by 3,862.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,411,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $425,817,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299,912 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Duke Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,833,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,100,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,497 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 362.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,567,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,744 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 77.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,734,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,457,000 after purchasing an additional 756,794 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth about $61,888,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DUK. Vertical Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.50.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $701,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,582 shares in the company, valued at $4,666,584.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,693 shares of company stock valued at $2,854,017 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DUK opened at $106.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.50. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.95 and a fifty-two week high of $108.06.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.73%. On average, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.39%.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

