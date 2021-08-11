Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â?? July (NYSEARCA:PJUL) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â?? July (NYSEARCA:PJUL) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â?? July worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â?? July by 47.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 148,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 47,830 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â?? July by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â?? July in the third quarter valued at $643,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â?? July by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 128,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â?? July in the fourth quarter valued at $250,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â?? July stock opened at $29.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.71. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â?? July has a 52 week low of $27.19 and a 52 week high of $30.00.

