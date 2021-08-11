Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 258.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $78.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.98. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $52.83 and a 1 year high of $79.58.

