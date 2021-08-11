Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,349 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PJAN. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 36,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January in the first quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January in the first quarter worth $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January in the first quarter worth $47,000.

PJAN stock opened at $32.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.47. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January has a twelve month low of $28.51 and a twelve month high of $32.73.

