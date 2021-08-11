Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Acquires 125 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 162.3% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. DZ Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Truist began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $262.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.47.

NYSE:LLY opened at $269.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.41 billion, a PE ratio of 40.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.26. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $273.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $234.16.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 104,711 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.50, for a total transaction of $28,010,192.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,388,332 shares of company stock worth $334,484,711. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

