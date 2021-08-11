PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.
ISD opened at $16.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.27. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $13.41 and a 1-year high of $16.48.
PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile
