Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $3.18 Million Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lessened its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $3,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,061,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,061 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,296,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765,174 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,639,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,252,000 after purchasing an additional 467,426 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,709,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,664,000 after purchasing an additional 16,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,372,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736,663 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

JCI opened at $72.34 on Wednesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $39.79 and a 52-week high of $72.66. The company has a market capitalization of $51.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.87.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.83. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. HSBC raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. OTR Global upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $12,049,320.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $2,633,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,452.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 393,508 shares of company stock valued at $26,411,916 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.