NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,387 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $3,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,126,709 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,052,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205,472 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,069,257 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $816,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,655 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,432,596 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $489,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,050 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,555,000 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $313,084,000 after purchasing an additional 811,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,457,097 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $897,392,000 after purchasing an additional 718,833 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

In other news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $4,962,149.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,687,375.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 4,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.69, for a total value of $1,040,668.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,838,692.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Cowen boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.80.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $217.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.40. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $117.25 and a 1-year high of $218.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 33.19%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.