Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $3.14 Million Stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd trimmed its holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 28.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Carvana were worth $3,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 184.4% during the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 13,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after buying an additional 8,915 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 6.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 149,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,247,000 after buying an additional 8,412 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Carvana by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Steadview Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Carvana by 74.6% during the first quarter. Steadview Capital Management LLC now owns 267,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,257,000 after acquiring an additional 114,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Carvana during the first quarter worth about $74,698,000. 50.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carvana alerts:

NYSE CVNA opened at $370.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.43. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $158.25 and a twelve month high of $376.83. The firm has a market cap of $63.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -316.32 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $311.68.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CVNA shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Sunday. Truist upped their price objective on Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Carvana from $326.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Carvana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, upped their price objective on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Carvana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.88.

In other news, insider Ryan S. Keeton sold 10,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.48, for a total value of $2,274,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,570,766.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 40,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total value of $9,090,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,400.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,592,280 shares of company stock valued at $477,437,434. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Carvana

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.