Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 589 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,093 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Target by 34.6% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,382 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 58.6% during the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter worth $3,098,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 4.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,837 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Target by 19.3% during the first quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 7,259 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Target from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.47.

NYSE TGT opened at $264.07 on Wednesday. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $131.35 and a 52-week high of $265.75. The firm has a market cap of $130.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $246.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.87%.

In related news, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total transaction of $1,037,481.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,199.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total transaction of $785,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,017 shares in the company, valued at $16,244,112.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,670 shares of company stock worth $9,468,598. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

