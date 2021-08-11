Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Trims Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,216 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Illumina were worth $4,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Illumina by 8.1% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,433,335 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $8,231,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,573 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,411,040 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $923,443,000 after acquiring an additional 30,415 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 2.1% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,377,029 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $912,922,000 after acquiring an additional 48,751 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its stake in Illumina by 109.3% during the first quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,004,945 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $385,959,000 after acquiring an additional 524,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Illumina by 3.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 731,784 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $281,049,000 after acquiring an additional 25,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $506.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $470.89. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $260.42 and a 52 week high of $555.77. The company has a market cap of $73.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.01 and a beta of 0.92.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $395.00.

In other news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.53, for a total transaction of $1,518,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,524,541.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 1,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,267 shares of company stock worth $3,508,916. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

