Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 3,394 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 8.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HALO. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 32.8% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 67.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2,928.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 23.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 377.4% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HALO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $2,298,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,991,745.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 40,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $1,842,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 190,315 shares of company stock valued at $8,179,396. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HALO stock opened at $41.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a current ratio of 8.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 1.44. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.17 and a 12 month high of $56.40.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $136.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.08 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 174.48% and a net margin of 49.23%. The company’s revenue was up 147.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

