STV Group (LON:STVG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $370.00

Shares of STV Group plc (LON:STVG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 370 ($4.83) and last traded at GBX 370 ($4.83), with a volume of 20849 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 365 ($4.77).

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 349.02. The company has a market capitalization of £170.78 million and a PE ratio of 20.89.

In related news, insider Simon Pitts bought 5,913 shares of STV Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 337 ($4.40) per share, with a total value of £19,926.81 ($26,034.50).

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates in Broadcast, Digital, Studios, and Other segments. It offers news, information, and entertainment programs. The company delivers its content on air, online, and on demand.

