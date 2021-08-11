Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) will post $0.83 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.92. Texas Roadhouse posted earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 97.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will report full year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.91. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $4.61. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Texas Roadhouse.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 19.16%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TXRH. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Roadhouse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.90.

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $90.53 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse has a 52-week low of $59.45 and a 52-week high of $110.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.31. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,359,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $897,920,000 after acquiring an additional 932,718 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,676,000. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 113.6% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 970,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $93,094,000 after acquiring an additional 515,966 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,764,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 131.5% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 344,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,053,000 after acquiring an additional 195,675 shares during the period. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

