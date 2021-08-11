PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Plans Semi-annual Dividend of $0.35

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) declared a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, February 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

PriceSmart has a payout ratio of 21.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NASDAQ PSMT opened at $85.26 on Wednesday. PriceSmart has a 1-year low of $62.89 and a 1-year high of $104.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.13.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $895.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.37 million. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 11.35%. PriceSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

In other PriceSmart news, Director Robert E. Price sold 12,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $1,093,615.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,948. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 2,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.09, for a total transaction of $215,468.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,860,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,063,693.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 109,246 shares of company stock valued at $9,649,592. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

