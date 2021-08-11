CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.50 EPS

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.50), RTT News reports. CF Industries had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:CF opened at $47.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.27. CF Industries has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $57.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

In other CF Industries news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,296 shares in the company, valued at $4,944,576. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $560,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,443 shares in the company, valued at $6,184,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,600 shares of company stock worth $1,953,430 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on CF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Scotiabank raised CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.45.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

